Nepal-Sri Lanka Joint Commission Meeting Concluded

Dec. 22, 2023, 3:20 p.m.

The first meeting of Nepal-Sri Lanka Joint Commission (JC) was held in Kathmandu. The overall state of bilateral relations between Nepal and Sri Lanka was reviewed in an atmosphere of warmth and cordiality.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged substantive views on further deepening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in the areas of trade, connectivity, investment, education, tourism, culture, and people-to-people relations, among others. The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation in the areas of mutual interest at regional and multilateral forums including SAARC, BIMSTEC and UN.

3 (4).jpeg

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal. Narayan Prakash Saud and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka M. U. M. Ali Sabry, PC, MP led their respective delegations to the meeting.

The Nepali delegation included Foreign Secretary. Sewa Lamsal, Ambassador of Nepal to Sri Lanka Bashu Dev Mishra and senior officials of the Government of Nepal. The delegation of Sri Lanka consisted of the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Nepal Air Chief Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana (Retd.) and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kathmandu.

An MoU on cooperation in the fields of science, technology and innovation between the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology of Nepal and the Ministry of Education of Sri Lanka was signed and exchanged at the meeting. The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal also hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitary and the Sri Lankan delegation.

Earlier today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on the Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Prime Minister of Nepal, at his office in Singha Durbar.On the occasion, discussions were held on matters of mutual interest between Nepal and Sri Lanka.

