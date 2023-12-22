Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Throughout The Country

Dec. 22, 2023, 7:18 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country .

