Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Karnali And Suduur Paschim

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Karnali And Suduur Paschim

Dec. 23, 2023, 7:42 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

BFIN-PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organized “Nepal BFSI Summit 2023” at Kathmandu
Dec 23, 2023
Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Kikuta Yutaka Hands Over 2023 Foreign Minister’s Commendation to JAAN
Dec 22, 2023
Nepal-Sri Lanka Joint Commission Meeting Concluded
Dec 22, 2023
South Asian University To Get Chairman From Pakistan And President From India
Dec 22, 2023
Nepal Hosts A Program To Celebrate 100 Years Of Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty
Dec 22, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki, Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy To Mainly Fair In Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Southern Plain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

BFIN-PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organized “Nepal BFSI Summit 2023” at Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2023
‘Nothing Can Possibly Justify Horrific Terror Attacks’ By Hamas On Oct. 7: UN Chief By Agencies Dec 23, 2023
UN Security Council Adopts Gaza Aid Resolution By Agencies Dec 23, 2023
Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Kikuta Yutaka Hands Over 2023 Foreign Minister’s Commendation to JAAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2023
Nepal-Sri Lanka Joint Commission Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2023
South Asian University To Get Chairman From Pakistan And President From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75