Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Karnali And Suduur Paschim

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.