Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Mountainous Regions Of Koshi And Gandaki Province

Dec. 24, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight .

