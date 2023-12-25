Christmas 2023: Nepali Christian Community Across Nepal Are Celebrating Christmas With Fanfare

The Christian community in Nepal is celebrating Christmas with fanfare throughout the county on Monday.

The day is celebrated every year on December 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. The king of Rome Constantine started the celebration in 350 AD.

Non-Christians have also started celebrating the festival with a lot of zeal after Nepal was declared a secular state in 2007. Since then Christmas has been celebrated as one of the national festivals in Nepal.

With the start of December, decorated Christmas trees started appearing in big shopping malls in the three cities of the Kathmandu Valley.

To mark the day, Christians visit churches and sing carols song, perform dances, exchange gifts and eat different delicious food items.

Christmas is the festival of light and snow. Christians celebrate the day by decorating Christmas trees colourfully and giving gifts.

The Christmas feasts comprises fish, roasted chicken, vegetables and other Nepali food along with Christmas pudding, pumpkin pies and others.

On the occasion, the government has announced a public holiday.

Meanwhile, President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and main opposition party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba have extended their heartfelt Christmas greetings to all Nepali Christians living at home and abroad, wishing them for peace, happiness, prosperity, good health, unity, brotherhood and progress.

“May this festival strengthen the feelings of love and unity among Nepali people and inspire all to implement the Constitution of Nepal for peaceful and prosperous Nepal,” President Bhandari said in a message.

The Federation of National Christian, Nepal has also wished all Christians and non-Christians a Merry Christmas and urged the government and agitating parties to solve the ongoing crisis in the country.

Christmas is celebrated more amongst the Christian communities in Nepal. However, other communities also participate in parties and non-religious celebrations during the holiday with Christians. In other words, people of Nepal celebrate Christmas as a national festival as they celebrate other festivals.

Protestant Christians came to Nepal primarily through the Nepalese who were living outside of Nepal during and prior to the Rana Regime. After the collapse of the Ranas rule in Nepal in 1950, Nepali Christians living in India came in, along with some western missionaries. United Mission to Nepal, International Nepal Fellowship and others are a few earliest western mission agencies that came in and brought Christianity. According to government data, Protestantism accounts for about 0.5% to 1% of the Nepali population.

People start shopping from the beginning of December. Christmas trees are erected at homes with lots of decorations on it. Trees are decorated with bells, stars, reindeers, gift boxes, and many other decorations. The Christmas trees are lit up with twinkling lights. People attend services in the church at midnight. In the morning people visit the houses of friends and convey their best wishes. Gifts are being exchanged. In the evenings the Christian homes host special Christmas feasts. The feast comprises roasted chicken, vegetable salad and other Nepali foods along with turkey, pumpkin pies and Christmas puddings. The foods and celebrations depend upon the status of people, however, all celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus with zeal and enthusiasm.

President Ramchandra Paudel and Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav have wished for happiness, peace and good health to all Christians on the occasion of the Christmas Day.

In a message of greetings today, the President said that this festival would help further strengthen our national unity.

The President was of the view that mutual goodwill, tolerance and solidary among diverse cultural identities and religious values would help further strengthen our national unity. President Paudel has added that this festival would deepen aspiration of mutual trust, affection and unity among Nepalis and could make a prosperous Nepal.

The Vice President has said that the Christmas festival is a social and cultural celebration like other festivals being observed in Nepal.

Vice President Yadav has expressed the confidence that this festival would promote the sentiment of unity among diverse communities with diverse cultural backgrounds.