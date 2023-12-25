Netanyahu Vows To Fight 'Until The End'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the fight against Hamas "until the end," reiterating his hardline stance.

Netanyahu was speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Netanyahu told his ministers that US President Joe Biden understands that Israel will fight until it achieves total victory, however long it takes. Washington has been pressing Israel to scale down its military campaign.

Netanyahu went on to say, "Our decisions in the war are based on our operational considerations," in an apparent appeal to the domestic audience.

During the meeting, Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, one of the most influential ministers, reportedly said it would be inconceivable to send soldiers into buildings that have not been bombed in advance, endangering their lives. He also allegedly said it would be a grave mistake to give in to external pressure.

On Sunday, the Israeli military said a fierce battle broke out with Hamas militants who mounted attacks from underground tunnels in the central part of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. It says it killed multiple Hamas fighters through aerial bombings and other means.

Hamas, on the other hand, said the group inflicted damage to Israeli soldiers and vehicles in northern Gaza, despite Israel's claims that its forces have largely achieved operational control of the north.

Health authorities in Gaza said on Sunday 166 Palestinians had been killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the enclave to 20,424.

Against the backdrop of strong public support for the ground invasion of Gaza, Israeli forces are poised to intensify their operations.

Fears are mounting that civilian casualties will rise further in the Palestinian territory.