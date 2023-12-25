Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

