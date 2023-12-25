Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Dec. 25, 2023, 8:06 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country .

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Cuts Power To More Industries For Non-Payment Of Electricity Tariffs
Dec 25, 2023
Hetauda-Inaruwa 400kV Transmission Line In Progress
Dec 25, 2023
Christmas 2023: Nepali Christian Community Across Nepal Are Celebrating Christmas With Fanfare
Dec 25, 2023
Nepal’s Second Largest 400 kV Inarua Substation Formally Come Into Operation
Dec 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Mountainous Regions Of Koshi And Gandaki Province
Dec 24, 2023

