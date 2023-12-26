Today different communities in Nepal are celebrating Dhanya Poornima, Udhauli Parba And Yomari Punhi. For Newar communities, the day marks with Yomari Punhi, Rai’s will celebrate with Udhauli Parba and other communites Dhanya Purnima.

Yomari Punhi is a major festival of the Newars in Kathmandu. ‘Yomari’ means favourite confection in the Newari language. It is celebrated annually on the full moon of the Nepali month of Mangsir.

On the occasion, the people of the Newar community prepare a special delicacy called yomari, a closed cone-shaped cuisine made of rice flour filled with molasses and sesame seeds.

The festival also marks the end of the harvesting season.

Udhauli, the second most important festival of the Kirat community, is being celebrated across the country with great fervor today.

The festival that begins from the full moon day of Nepali month of Mangshir according to the lunar calendar is observed by worshipping nature and ancestors before harvesting the crops.

It is also a time to indicate the time when human, animals and birds descend to lowland from highland due to cold. The Kirat people gather to mark the festival in an organized manner and exchange good wishes on the occasion.

According to Mundhum, religious book of Kirat community, time is divided into two parts, Udhauli and Ubhauli, on the basis of farming.