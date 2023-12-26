Dhanya Poornima, Udhauli Parba And Yomari Punhi

Dhanya Poornima, Udhauli Parba And Yomari Punhi

Dec. 26, 2023, 7:11 a.m.

Today different communities in Nepal are celebrating Dhanya Poornima, Udhauli Parba And Yomari Punhi. For Newar communities, the day marks with Yomari Punhi, Rai’s will celebrate with Udhauli Parba and other communites Dhanya Purnima.

Yomari Punhi is a major festival of the Newars in Kathmandu. ‘Yomari’ means favourite confection in the Newari language. It is celebrated annually on the full moon of the Nepali month of Mangsir.

On the occasion, the people of the Newar community prepare a special delicacy called yomari, a closed cone-shaped cuisine made of rice flour filled with molasses and sesame seeds.

The festival also marks the end of the harvesting season.

Udhauli, the second most important festival of the Kirat community, is being celebrated across the country with great fervor today.

The festival that begins from the full moon day of Nepali month of Mangshir according to the lunar calendar is observed by worshipping nature and ancestors before harvesting the crops.

It is also a time to indicate the time when human, animals and birds descend to lowland from highland due to cold. The Kirat people gather to mark the festival in an organized manner and exchange good wishes on the occasion.

According to Mundhum, religious book of Kirat community, time is divided into two parts, Udhauli and Ubhauli, on the basis of farming.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Launched Decent Work Country Program
Dec 26, 2023
Maoist Centre Observes 131st 'Mao Day'
Dec 26, 2023
FNCCI Demanded High-Level Committee To Resolve Trunk And Dedicated Line Issue
Dec 26, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province And Hilly Regions
Dec 26, 2023
NEA Cuts Power To More Industries For Non-Payment Of Electricity Tariffs
Dec 25, 2023

More on Festivals and Culture

Christmas 2023: Nepali Christian Community Across Nepal Are Celebrating Christmas With Fanfare By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2023: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Chhath Festival 2023: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Chhath Puja 2023: Preparation Begins By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
Bhai Tika 2023 Celebrated By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
Bhai Tika 2023: 10:51 AM Auspicious Hour By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Launched Decent Work Country Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2023
Nepal-China Media Summit Inaugurated By Agencies Dec 26, 2023
Maoist Centre Observes 131st 'Mao Day' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2023
FNCCI Demanded High-Level Committee To Resolve Trunk And Dedicated Line Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2023
Israel Says It Has Destroyed Main Hamas Command In Gaza Tunnel By Agencies Dec 26, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province And Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75