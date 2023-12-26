Maoist Centre Observes 131st 'Mao Day'

Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has described Marxism as a philosophy to substantively analyse a concrete situation.

In his address to a programme organised at the party central office in Parisdanda on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of the Chinese leader Mao Zedong (Mao Day) today, Prachanda said, "The cultivation of Marxist thoughts remains a primary challenge for the Communist movement at present."

He insisted on the need to develop an ideology based on the evolving global context. "Today's national and international scenario differs from that of Mao's lifetime. Significant global changes have occurred post-Mao, with imperialism persisting through new strategies and actions. We, as Maoists, need to adapt ourselves to the given context, but unfortunately, it has not happened."

On the occasion, he said remembering Mao means analyzing and understanding ideology and revolution fundamentally.

He said social justice, good governance and prosperity are bases for charting a course for socialism and the incumbent government is actively working towards that end. "The government accords top priority to social justice, good governance and prosperity to create a foundation for socialism. We will move ahead accordingly."

The Maoist Chair took time to say that the party would develop a new campaign once its ongoing campaign entitled "Maoists with people: special transformation campaign" concluded. The four-month campaign is set to conclude on January 1.

Mao Tse-tung (Zedong), a great Chinese politician, Marxist theorist and revolutionary figure was born on December 26, 1893, in Shaoshan, Xiangtan, China.

Maoist Centre's vice chair Pampha Bhusal, general secretary Dev Prasad Gurung, and deputy general secretary Barshaman Pun were among those attending the event. (RSS)

NEA Cuts Power To More Industries For Non-Payment Of Electricity Tariffs

From Friday, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started to cut the lines of industries with more arrears

The Nepal Electricity Authority has cut the power lines of more industries for non-payment of electricity tariffs of dedicated and truck lines.

According to the NEA, electricity lines of Best Cement, Lakshmi Steel Industry, Triveni Spinning Mill and Ashok Steel have been cut.

The authority has claimed that 83 crores of Best Cement and 62 crores of Lakshmi Steel are outstanding. Claiming that other industries also have arrears of more than 500 million, the electricity line has been cut.

Earlier on Friday, the authority cut power lines of four industries namely Jagdamba Steel, Ghorahi Cement, Reliance Spinning Mills and Arghakhanchi Cement.