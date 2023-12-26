Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province And Hilly Regions

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Sudur Paschim Province and hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Sudur-Paschim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in in the rest of the country.

There will be Partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.