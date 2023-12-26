Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province And Hilly Regions

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province And Hilly Regions

Dec. 26, 2023, 6:57 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Sudur Paschim Province and hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Sudur-Paschim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in in the rest of the country.

There will be Partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Launched Decent Work Country Program
Dec 26, 2023
Maoist Centre Observes 131st 'Mao Day'
Dec 26, 2023
FNCCI Demanded High-Level Committee To Resolve Trunk And Dedicated Line Issue
Dec 26, 2023
Dhanya Poornima, Udhauli Parba And Yomari Punhi
Dec 26, 2023
NEA Cuts Power To More Industries For Non-Payment Of Electricity Tariffs
Dec 25, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Mountainous Regions Of Koshi And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Karnali And Suduur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki, Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy To Mainly Fair In Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Launched Decent Work Country Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2023
Nepal-China Media Summit Inaugurated By Agencies Dec 26, 2023
Maoist Centre Observes 131st 'Mao Day' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2023
FNCCI Demanded High-Level Committee To Resolve Trunk And Dedicated Line Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2023
Dhanya Poornima, Udhauli Parba And Yomari Punhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2023
Israel Says It Has Destroyed Main Hamas Command In Gaza Tunnel By Agencies Dec 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75