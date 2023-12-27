Weather Forecast: Snowfall Is Likely In High Mountains of Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi

Dec. 27, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

