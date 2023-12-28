Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Koshi And Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Dec. 28, 2023, 7:15 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight .

