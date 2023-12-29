Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim

Dec. 29, 2023, 10:48 a.m.

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country .

