Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

Jan. 1, 2024, 10:48 a.m.

partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division,Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

