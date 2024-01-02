Japan Warns Of Tsunami After Earthquakes

Japan Warns Of Tsunami After Earthquakes

Jan. 2, 2024, 10:51 a.m.

A succession of 21 earthquakes registering 4.0 magnitude or stronger struck central Japan in just over 90 minutes on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The strongest jolt measured 7.6, it said. The quakes prompted tsunami warnings and authorities urged people in the area to move to higher ground.

"All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground," national broadcaster NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 pm (0710 GMT).

Hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 kilometres (190 miles) of the quake's epicentre along the Japan coast, the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

A tsunami of 1.2 metres was confirmed to have arrived in Wajima city in Ishikawa prefecture.

But a much higher tsunami of five metres was expected to arrive in Noto in the same region, the Japan Meterological Agency (JMA) said.

The JMA said the Noto region, on the Sea of Japan side of Japan's main island of Honshu, experienced a rapid succession of quakes, starting with a 5.7 magnitude tremor at 4:06 pm local time.

This was followed by a 7.6-magnitude quake at 4:10 pm, a 6.1 magnitude quake at 4:18 pm, a 4.5 magnitude one at 4:23 pm, a 4.6 magnitude quake at 4:29 pm, and 4.8 magnitude quake at 4:32 pm.

Another quake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit soon after, the US Geological Survey said.

The largest of the quakes prompted broadcasters to switch to special programming and make urgent calls for affected residents to leave for higher ground.

"We realise your home, your belongings are all precious to you, but your lives are important above everything else. Run to the highest ground possible," a presenter on broadcaster NHK told viewers.

Japan has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes and routinely holds emergency drills to prepare for a major jolt.

But the country is haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake off northeastern Japan in March 2011, which triggered a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing.

The 2011 tsunami also sent three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing Japan's worst post-war disaster and the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

In March 2022, a 7.4-magnitude quake off the coast of Fukushima shook large areas of eastern Japan, killing three people.

The capital Tokyo was devastated by a huge earthquake a century ago in 1923. (AFP)

Agencies

Japan Quake Death Toll Rises To At Least 30
Jan 02, 2024
Israeli Strikes In Central Gaza Kill At Least 35
Jan 02, 2024
Israel Steps Up Gaza Attacks, Some Hostages Reportedly Held In Central Area
Dec 28, 2023
China, India Top Buyers Of Russia's Oil Product Exports: Russian Deputy PM
Dec 28, 2023
Israel Hits Over 100 Targets In Airstrikes
Dec 27, 2023

More on News

Japan Quake Death Toll Rises To At Least 30 By Agencies 12 hours, 14 minutes ago
Israeli Strikes In Central Gaza Kill At Least 35 By Agencies 13 hours, 47 minutes ago
Government Is Unable To Perform As My Aspiration: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago
Prime Minister Dahal Asked Ministers To Achieve The Target By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ban Selling, Consuming And Transaction Of Tobacco By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Sunkoshi-Marin Tunnel Project Is Making Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Bagmati Province, Koshi Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2024
INARUWA SUBSTATION: Era Of High Voltage By A Correspondent Jan 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2024
Economics And Management Integrated Professional Legal Education In Nepal By Tulasa Neupane Jan 01, 2024
PM PRACHANDA : One year on By A Correspondent Dec 29, 2023
Embracing The 'Empty Chair: Advancing Global Inclusivity And Equitable Development By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Dec 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75