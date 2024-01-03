Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Koshi , Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

