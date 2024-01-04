Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Arrives In Kathmandu

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Arrives In Kathmandu

Jan. 4, 2024, 11:24 a.m.

External Affairs Minister of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Kathmandu this morning in connection with the 7th Meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission.

Dr Jaishankar was received at the Tribhuvan International Airport by Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other officials, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian External Affairs Minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the President, the Prime Minister and other political party leaders, before a bilateral meeting with his Nepali counterpart at the Nepal-India Joint Commission. He will return home tomorrow. (RSS)

