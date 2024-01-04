President Paudel Calls For Collaboration And Cooperation In Nepal, India Relations

External Affairs Minister of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has called on President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ at President Office and PM’s office respectively.

Dr Jaishankar had paid a courtesy call on President Ramchandra Paudel at Sheetal Niwas earlier before meeting PM.

On the occasion, President Paudel emphasized the need for collaboration and cooperation in Nepal-India connectivity, mitigation of climate change impacts and hydropower development.

President Paudel underscored carrying out activities together seriously as an issue of protecting mountain and water sources is the common agenda, according to President Paudel's Press Advisor, Kiran Pokharel.

The President urged the Indian External Affairs Minister for the collaboration in agriculture, energy, development of tourism and human resources development sectors as these sectors are Nepal's priority.

Saying India was aware of Nepal's potential, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said India would continue its support to Nepal in all these sectors.

“Glad to welcome Dr. S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, at my office, Singhadurbar. “We have exchanged substantive views on age-old, unique, and multifaceted Nepal-India relations,” PM Prachdna in his X.

In his comment in X, external affairs minister Dr. Jaishankar said he valued his guidance and sentiments for a strong and expanding India, Nepal ties. He also said honored to call on President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel.

The Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar has arrived in Kathmandu for a two-day visit to participate in the 7th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission (JC), which is scheduled for 4-5 January.