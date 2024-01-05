Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Jan. 5, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country , Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, India Inks Four Agreements Including Nepal-India Electricity Trade
Jan 05, 2024
President Paudel Calls For Collaboration And Cooperation In Nepal, India Relations
Jan 04, 2024
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Arrives In Kathmandu
Jan 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province
Jan 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Koshi , Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Jan 03, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Koshi , Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Bagmati Province, Koshi Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Koshi And Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

The Knockout Punch : Pokhara Crash Investigation Report By Hemant Arjyal Jan 05, 2024
Nepal, India Inks Four Agreements Including Nepal-India Electricity Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2024
Japan Earthquake: some still cut off in quake-hit Ishikawa as rescue efforts continue By Agencies Jan 05, 2024
More Domestic Flights Canceled Due To Haneda airport plane collision By Agencies Jan 05, 2024
President Paudel Calls For Collaboration And Cooperation In Nepal, India Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2024
Nepal And India Ink A Long Term Agreement Electricity Export By Agencies Jan 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75