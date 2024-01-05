Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country , Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.