Restore Melamchi Water Supplies: Consumer Group

Jan. 6, 2024, 9:21 a.m.

At a time when the people are protesting with a demand of early restoration of water supply from Melamchi, minister for Water Supplies, Mahendra Ray Yadav, has assured that water supplies from the Melamchi River to Kathmandu will be restored by the third week of January 2024.

Due to negligence from the Ministry, the restoration of the project has delayed for more than two months. With growing pressure from public, prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda directed minister to restore the work as soon as possible.

On Friday, water consumer group held a demonstration in Patan carrying empty bucket demanding the early supply of water from Melamchi.

The Minister visited Ambathan on Friday to oversee the Melamchi Water Supply Project's source. On the occasion, he mentioned that ongoing efforts to repair the project are progressing well, and the people of the Kathmandu Valley will have access to water in less than a month.Padam Bahadur Kunwar, the senior divisional engineer of the project, stated that repair works are proceeding swiftly with the aim of restoring the water supply chain within the specified timeframe.

The government's objective is to distribute 170 million liters of water daily to the Kathmandu Valley from the Melamchi River in Sindhupalchowk district.

