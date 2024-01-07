Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces

Jan. 7, 2024, 8:07 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

