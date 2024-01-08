Melamchi Water Will Be Supplied In A Week In Kathmandu

Jan. 8, 2024, 8:38 a.m.

The water processed by the Melamchi Drinking Water Project, located in Sindupalchowk district, is all set to make a comeback in the federal capital, with repair work in its final stages.

The project had suffered significant damage due to a destructive flood in the Melamchi river in June 2021, particularly in the estuary area.

Padam Bahadur Kunwar, the project’s Senior Engineer, reported that 70% of the repair work in the estuary area had been completed.

On Wednesday, a delegation of stakeholders conducted an on-site inspection of the work at the source of the Melamchi water supply project in Helambu municipality-1 of Sindupalchowk.

During the visit, Senior Engineer Kunwar stated that efforts were underway to ensure water diversion in line with the government’s targets. Member of Parliament Amresh Kumar Singh, a member of the delegation, emphasized that the government should prioritize the Melamchi drinking water project and ensure a year-round water supply to the residents of Kathmandu.

Suresh Acharya, Secretary at the Ministry of Water Supply, affirmed that maintenance work is being carried out to provide a sustainable water supply to Kathmandu.

The delegation also included Balananda Paudel, Chair of the National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission, Fiscal Commission member Judda Gurung, Kamalraj Shrestha, Director General of the Department of Water Supply, and Zakki Ahmed Ansari, Executive Director of the Melamchi Water Supply Development Board.

