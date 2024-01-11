Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

With partial impact of western disturbances, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi and Gandaki Provinces.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.