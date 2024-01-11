Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Jan. 11, 2024, 8:29 a.m.

With partial impact of western disturbances, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi and Gandaki Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

