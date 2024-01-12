Prithvi Narayan Shah’s 302 Birthday And National Unity Day Today

The 302nd birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah is being celebrated across the country today by organizing a variety of programmes. The event is celebrated every year on Poush 27 of the lunar calendar.

The government has also given a public holiday today declaring this day as the National Unity Day.

Different programmes are being organized across the country to commemorate the contributions made by King Prithvi Narayan Shah for the nation's unifications.

Floral tribute is being offered to King Prithvi Narayan Shah, the unifier of modern Nepal, by gathering in front of his statute at the west gate of Singhadurbar.

Prithvi Narayan Shah was born on 27 Poush 1779 BS in Gorkha to King Narabhupal Shah and Queen Kaushalyavati. Prithvi Narayan became the King on Chait 25, 1799 BS. Before that, Nepal was divided into 52 principalities.

After Prithvi Narayan became king, he succeeded in extending the border of Nepal from Tista in the east to Chepe river in the west. After the demise of Prithvi Narayan, his successors worked to expand the state of Nepal to the fort of Kangada in the west.

Prithvi Narayan Shah had conquered Nuwakot in 1801 BS. Twenty-five years later, in 1826 BS, he conquered the Kathmandu Valley. After conquering the Nepal Valley, Prithvi Narayan Shah extended the borders of the country. (RSS)