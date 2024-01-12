Prithvi Narayan Shah’s 302 Birthday And National Unity Day Today

Prithvi Narayan Shah’s 302 Birthday And National Unity Day Today

Jan. 12, 2024, 9:09 a.m.

The 302nd birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah is being celebrated across the country today by organizing a variety of programmes. The event is celebrated every year on Poush 27 of the lunar calendar.

The government has also given a public holiday today declaring this day as the National Unity Day.

Different programmes are being organized across the country to commemorate the contributions made by King Prithvi Narayan Shah for the nation's unifications.

Floral tribute is being offered to King Prithvi Narayan Shah, the unifier of modern Nepal, by gathering in front of his statute at the west gate of Singhadurbar.

Prithvi Narayan Shah was born on 27 Poush 1779 BS in Gorkha to King Narabhupal Shah and Queen Kaushalyavati. Prithvi Narayan became the King on Chait 25, 1799 BS. Before that, Nepal was divided into 52 principalities.

After Prithvi Narayan became king, he succeeded in extending the border of Nepal from Tista in the east to Chepe river in the west. After the demise of Prithvi Narayan, his successors worked to expand the state of Nepal to the fort of Kangada in the west.

Prithvi Narayan Shah had conquered Nuwakot in 1801 BS. Twenty-five years later, in 1826 BS, he conquered the Kathmandu Valley. After conquering the Nepal Valley, Prithvi Narayan Shah extended the borders of the country. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Foreign Exchange Reserve Up By 14.8%,
Jan 12, 2024
FNCCI Welcome The Government Decision To Solve Power Tariff Disputes
Jan 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh and Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces
Jan 12, 2024
RUWDUC And WVI -Nepal Share Achievements And Learning’s Of End Child Marriage Campaign
Jan 11, 2024
KOICA Dispatches Two Korean Volunteers Arrived In Nepal Aiming To Contribute To Its Overseas Development Assistance
Jan 11, 2024

More on National

RUWDUC And WVI -Nepal Share Achievements And Learning’s Of End Child Marriage Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 12 minutes ago
KOICA Dispatches Two Korean Volunteers Arrived In Nepal Aiming To Contribute To Its Overseas Development Assistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Chinese Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Lamsal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepalese Ambassador To Switzerland Subedi Presented His Credential By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Melamchi Water Will Be Supplied In A Week In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal And India Have Agreed To Increase The Capacity Of The Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Foreign Exchange Reserve Up By 14.8%, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2024
FNCCI Welcome The Government Decision To Solve Power Tariff Disputes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2024
Hamas Used Over 6,000 Tons Of Cncrete, 1,800 Tons Of Steel For Gaza Tunnels: Israeli Defense Forces By Agencies Jan 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh and Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2024
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Invited Foreign Investors To Invest In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2024
PM Prachanda To Visit Uganda To Participate In NAM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75