Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh and Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi, Bagmat, Karnali and Gandaki province and light snowfall is likely in high hills of Karnali, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces. There will be fair in the rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy Madhesh, Koshi andthe hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.