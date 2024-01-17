PM Prachanda To Led Nepali Delegation In NAM Summit

PM Prachanda To Led Nepali Delegation In NAM Summit

Jan. 17, 2024, 10:24 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal‘Prachanda’is leaving for Kampala, the Republic of Uganda on 18January 2024, leading a Nepali delegation to the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) being held from19 to 20 January 2024. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal.

The Nepali delegation includes Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud,Foreign Secretary. Sewa Lamsaland senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

Prime Minister is scheduled to address the plenary session of the Summit on the themeDeepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluenceon 19 January 2024.

On the same day, Prime Minister will attend the state banquet hosted by the President of the Republic of Uganda Gen.Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in honour of the heads of delegation of NAM Member States.

In the margins of the Summit, Prime Minister Prachana will have bilateral meetings with heads of state, heads of government and other high dignitaries attending the Summit.

The Summit will be preceded by the Ministerial Meeting on 17-18 January. Foreign Minister left Kathmandu on 16 January 2024, leading a Nepali delegation to the Ministerial meeting of the Summit. The Ministerial Meeting will be preceded by the Senior Officials Meeting on 15-16 January 2024.

The Summit will consider the report of the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting, review the progress achieved in the implementation of the outcomes of the 18th Summit held in 2019, and conclude with the adoption of the Kampala Declaration.

Nepal is a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement and has been actively participating in all NAM Summits since its inception. Principles of non-alignment constitute one of the basic tenets of Nepal’s foreign policy.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Kathmandu on 21 January 2024.

Subsequent to the 19thNAM Summit, the Third South Summit is being held from 21 to 22 January in Kampala. Foreign Secretary Ms. Sewa Lamsal will lead the Nepali delegation to the South Summit.

