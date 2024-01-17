Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati, Gankdaki And Koshi Provinces

Jan. 17, 2024, 8:26 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country .

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province .

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

