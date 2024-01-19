Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Cold Wave In Plain

Jan. 19, 2024, 8:23 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

