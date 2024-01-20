PM Prachanda And Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Discussed Bilateral Issues

Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ had a meeting with Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka, at the margin of the Non-Alignment Summit.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting views were exchanged on further strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.
