Weather Forecast: Cold Wave In Southern Plain And Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hills Of Karnali, Koshi And Gandaki

Jan. 20, 2024, 8:44 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

