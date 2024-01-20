Weather Forecast: Cold Wave In Southern Plain And Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hills Of Karnali, Koshi And Gandaki

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

