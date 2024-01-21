Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

Jan. 21, 2024, 8:15 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, along with the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Prachanda Met India’s Minister Of External Affairs Dr. Jaishankar
Jan 20, 2024
PM Prachanda And Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Discussed Bilateral Issues
Jan 20, 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Schedule Of Event
Jan 20, 2024
Weather Forecast: Cold Wave In Southern Plain And Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hills Of Karnali, Koshi And Gandaki
Jan 20, 2024
First Annual Joint Steering Committee Meeting Of Nepal And The UN Concludes
Jan 19, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Cold Wave In Southern Plain And Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hills Of Karnali, Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 44 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Cold Wave In Plain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Cold wave Continues Madhesh And Plain Areas of Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati, Gankdaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Partially Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Karnali, Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Israel PM Netanyahu: Fighting Hamas For 'Many More Months' By Agencies 6 days ago

The Latest

Multiple Rallies Demand Deal To Return All Hostages By Agencies Jan 21, 2024
PM Prachanda Met India’s Minister Of External Affairs Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2024
PM Prachanda And Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Discussed Bilateral Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Schedule Of Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2024
Iran, Pakistan Seek To Ease Tensions Following Attacks By Agencies Jan 20, 2024
Japan Successfully Lands Probe On Moon By Agencies Jan 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75