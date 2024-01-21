Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

