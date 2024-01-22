Putin Willing To Visit Pyongyang: North Korean Media

North Korea's Foreign Ministry has announced Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is willing to visit Pyongyang soon.

If Putin does, it would be his first visit to North Korea in 24 years since he first visited there as Russian president in 2000.

The Sunday-edition of North Korea's ruling party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, has reported on North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui's three-day official visit to Russia, which ended on Wednesday. It reported on her discussions with Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Putin reportedly expressed thanks for the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Pyongyang. He reportedly expressed his willingness to visit North Korea at an early date.

The paper stressed Pyongyang is ready to greet the Korean people's closest friend with the greatest sincerity.

It also says Choe discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula with Russian officials.

Both sides reportedly expressed serious concern over what the paper called "the negative influence of the US and its allied forces' irresponsible and unjust provocative acts" on the peace and security of the region.

The meetings highlighted Pyongyang's intention to boost ties with Russia to counter the United States and US allies.