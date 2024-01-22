SEE To Start From March 28

The secondary education examination (SEE) of this year is beginning from March 28.

A meeting of the national examinations board (NEB) held today decided to this effect.

Dr. Mahashram Sharma, Chairperson of the NEB, informed that the meeting decided to conduct the SEE from March 28 to April 9.

Although there was a plan to start the SEE from the third week of March, the NEB decided to start it from the third week as the Holi festival falls in the second week, according to Chair Sharma.