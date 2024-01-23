Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

Jan. 23, 2024, 10:57 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

