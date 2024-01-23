Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.