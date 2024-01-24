Asia-Pacific Countries To Tackle The Specter Of Illicit Small Arms In Preparation For Global Meeting

Asia-Pacific Countries To Tackle The Specter Of Illicit Small Arms In Preparation For Global Meeting

Jan. 24, 2024, 11:16 a.m.

A pivotal gathering of Asia-Pacific countries to tackle the specter of illicit small arms has begun in Kathmandu.

The Regional Preparatory Meeting for the Fourth Review Conference on the United Nations Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in All Its Aspects (UN PoA) and its International Tracing Instrument (ITI) kicked off today will take place until the 25 January 2024.

As a mark of the importance of this gathering, the President Designate of the Fourth Review Conference, Maritza Chan Valverde of Costa Rica, as well as Izumi Nakamitsu, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs are in attendance, along with delegations from over 25 countries in the region.

UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal Ms Hanaa Singer Hamdy speaking at the Asia Pacific Regional Preparatory Meeting on RevCon4 of the UNPoA on SALW in Kathmandu.jpg

The UN PoA, established in 2001 at the UN General Assembly, is a critical, politically binding framework. It encompasses commitments by Member States to enhance control measures over small arms, including through improved national regulations, stockpile management, import/export controls, and international cooperation. The introduction of the ITI in 2005 further strengthened this framework, by emphasizing the need for effective marking and record-keeping of weapons, thus aiding in their traceability. These measures are integral to the global effort in addressing the challenges posed by the illicit arms trade and align with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

President-Designate UNPoA RevCon4 Maritza Chan speaking at the Asia Pacific Regional Preparatory Meeting on RevCon4 of the UNPoA on SALW in Kathmandu.jpeg

UN Member States periodically review progress on these commitments, with the Fourth Review Conference (RevCon4) scheduled from 17 – 28 June 2024 in New York. A Preparatory Committee meeting (PrepCom) to lay the groundwork for that meeting will take place from 12 to 16 February.

USG Disarmament Affairs, Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, UNRC Nepal, President-Designate UNPoA & deligates from 25+ countries in the Asia Pacific Region are attending the regional conference.jpg

In anticipation of RevCon4, the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific (UNRCPD), in collaboration with the Government of Nepal, is organizing the preparatory regional meeting in Kathmandu. The regional meeting will provide a forum for participating States and other stakeholders, including civil society organizations, to identify region-specific SALW-related challenges and discuss priorities for RevCon4. The three-day meeting will feature thematic presentations and group discussions on various themes, such as developing effective national policies, enhancing tracing of small arms and light weapons through the ITI framework, and identifying and developing strategies to curb the supply and demand of SALW. It also offers a unique opportunity for participating States and regional organizations of Asia-Pacific to engage in constructive discussions on combating terrorism, illicit trafficking, and transnational crimes within the framework of the PoA, and contribute to countries’ mandatory national reports.

USG and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Ms Izumi Nakamitsu speaking at the Asia Pacific Regional Preparatory Meeting on RevCon4 of the UNPoA on SALW in Kathmandu.jpg

The regional meeting takes place in the context of the Office for Disarmament Affairs’ global project that seeks to support full and effective implementation of the PoA and its ITI, supported by the European Union. The Australian Government provided additional support that allows for the participation of States’ delegates in the event.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Government Unveils National Action Plan On Business And Human Rights
Jan 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In High hilly And Mountainous Regions Of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province And Karnali Province
Jan 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province
Jan 23, 2024
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Count Down For Pran Pratishtha
Jan 22, 2024
SEE To Start From March 28
Jan 22, 2024

More on National

Nepal Government Unveils National Action Plan On Business And Human Rights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 16 minutes ago
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Count Down For Pran Pratishtha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Nepali Devotees To Get A Railway Service From Janakpurdham To Ayodhya For The Ram Mandir Inauguration Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Foreign Minister Saud Meets With Bangladesh Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
PM Prachanda Met India’s Minister Of External Affairs Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
PM Prachanda And Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Discussed Bilateral Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Parking Prohibition: Expect To Have Options By Shanker Man Singh Jan 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In High hilly And Mountainous Regions Of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2024
Tourists' Arrival Falls 30 Percent In Sagarmatha Region By Agencies Jan 23, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2024
SEE To Start From March 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2024
Putin Willing To Visit Pyongyang: North Korean Media By Agencies Jan 22, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75