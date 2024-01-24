Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In High hilly And Mountainous Regions Of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province And Karnali Province

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country

