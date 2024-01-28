Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At High Hilly Regions Of Karnali,Koshi and Bagmati

Jan. 28, 2024, 8:31 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight .

