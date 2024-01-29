Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Nepal

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.