British Army Chief Sirl Sanders Paid A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Sharma

Jan. 30, 2024, 5:15 p.m.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of Army Staff of the United Kingdom, paid a courtesy call to General Prabhuram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff of Nepal, at Nepal Army Headquarters.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, including the long-standing relations between Nepal and Great Britain, as well as the harmonious relations between the armies of the two countries.

2 (56).JPG

A troop of the Nepalese army paid tribute to the Chief of the British Army at Nepal Army Headquarter before the courtesy meeting.

Lieutenant General Ashokraj Sigdel welcomed the Chief of the British Army, who was visiting Nepal from January 29th to February 3rd, at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

