Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Karnali, Sudu Paschim, Bagmati And Gandaki

Jan. 30, 2024, 7:56 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province, along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous

