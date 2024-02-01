Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Karnali, Surdur Paschim And Some Places Of Lumbini Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Currently, it is generally cloudy in Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces, some places of Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces are receiving light rain in one or two places of Lumbini province. Light to moderate snowfall is occurring in a few places in the high hills and Himalayan areas of Far West and Karnali region.

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the Provinces. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the Provinces

There will be generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country Chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the Provinces tonight.