Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Feb. 2, 2024, 8:16 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the Provinces.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province tonight.

