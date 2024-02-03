Nepal’s Parliamentary Delegation Met External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. Jaishankar

Nepal’s Parliamentary Delegation Met External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. Jaishankar

Feb. 3, 2024, 3:28 p.m.

Visiting Nepalese parliamentary delegation led by Raj Kishore Yadav, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism, paid a courtesy call on External Affairs minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Nepalese parliamnetary delegation with Jaishanker.jpg

An eight-member Nepalese delegation led by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism Yadav is currently visiting India.

In his X, External Affairs Minister of India D. Jaishankar writes,” pleased to meet a Nepali Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman Raj Kishor Yadav. “

He said that a good discussion on our deepening cooperation and closer linkages. He said that appreciate the broad-based sentiment in the delegation in favor of stronger cooperation between Nepal and India.

