Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely In Gandkai, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Feb. 4, 2024, 8:16 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at many places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province ,at some places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the country. There are chances of light rainfall/moderate snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight .

