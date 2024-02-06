Indian TV Reality Show Indian Idol Winner Menuka Poudel Welcomed In Her Hometown

Menuka Poudel has been eliminated from the Indian television reality show ‘Indian Idol’. She was eliminated from the final 10 of Indian Idol season 14 on Sunday.

Menuka has also announced through her social network that her Indian Idol journey is over.

“My Indian Idol journey has ended here. But, the musical journey of my life has just begun. I want to assure everyone that I will be able to entertain everyone through singing and performing even better than before. This is my beginning, not the end.”

She made her debut in the Indian film ‘Salaar’ as a playback singer during the show. She stood out as one of the most talked-about and beloved contestants on the show.

Leaving no stone unturned, she consistently amazed not only the judges including Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani but also the show’s guests.

Renowned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, bowing his head, referred to her as the ‘goddess of voice’ in one of the episodes.

Menuka mentioned that she would be busy with films, recording, and concert singing for the next one year.

She urged her fans to support her in singing, recording, and concerts of the film.

She also mentioned that she has musical plans in her pipeline throughout this year. After the elimination, Poudel returned to her home town in Jhapa on Monday.

Upon her arrival, Haldibari Rural Muni ipality welcomed her with much fane fare.

She was honoured with cash prize of Rs. 60,000 by the rural municipality, mentioning that singer Poudel recognised the identity of the country to the international area. Rural Municipality chairman Rabindra Lindgen and vice chairman Laxmi Mainali welcomed her.

Speaking at the programme, singer Poudel said that the winning was not only her but of all the people who love music.