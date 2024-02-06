Nepal’s Parliamentary Delegation Met Chief Minister Of Utter Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath

A Visiting Nepalese parliamentary delegation led by Raj Kishore Yadav, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism, paid a courtesy call on the chief minister of Utter Pradesh State in Lukcnow today.

Chief Minister Yogi in X wall writes I met a parliamentary delegation from the home of Pashupatinath and neighboring Nepal at the official residence in Lucknow.

Similarly, the delegation of Governor of Utter Pradesh State Anandi Ben Patel in Rajbhawan.

During the meeting, Governor Patel said that she is expecting the acceleration of the academic exchange between Nepalese and the Universities of Utter Pradesh. She expressed the hope for the implementation of MoUs signed between the Universities of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal for the exchange of mutual benefits in the academic sector.