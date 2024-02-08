Balkrishna Sama Remembered

The 122nd birth anniversary of Balkrishna Sama was marked on Wednesday. By organising a seminar, poetry reading, painting workshop and documentary screening programmes in Kathmandu jointly by the Nepal Academy, Nepal Academy of Fine Arts and Nepal Academy of Music and Drama, playwright Sama was remembered.

Lalkaji Lama, the Vice-Chancellor of Nepal Academy of Fine Arts, delivered the welcome speech at the event, which began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the chancellors of all three academies.

Lama shared insights into Balakrishna Sama and his artistic contributions to various areas like drama, art and literature.

Speaking at the programme, Naradamani Hartmchhali, Chancellor of Nepal Academy of Fine Arts highlighted Sama’s role as a guardian of the arts and literature, describing him as a multifaceted personality.

Chancellor Bhupal Rai of Nepal Academy declared that the collaboration between the three academies marked a new standard.

Stating that this is a pioneering and exemplary programme jointly organised by all three academies, Rai said that Sama was not only a great dramatist but also a tall literary figure and painter.

Nisha Sharma, Chancellor of Nepal Music and Drama Academy, lauded Sama’s significant contributions across literature, theatre, and painting, expressing anticipation for the artworks inspired by his creations.