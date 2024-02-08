Chinese Football Team In Kathmandu To Play Friendly Match

Feb. 8, 2024, 8:23 a.m.

A team of Chinese football players has arrived today in Kathmandu to play a friendly match with the Nepali players at the Dasharath Stadium.

Nepal will play the friendly match with the Chinese team on Saturday, February 10.

The match is being organised on the occasion of Spring Festival of China by Chinese Embassy in Nepal, National Sports Council of Nepal and Nepal Tourism Board.

All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) spokesperson Suresh Shah, among other officials, welcomed the Chinese football team upon their arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

