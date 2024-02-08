Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi And Gandaki Province, Fair In The Rest

Feb. 8, 2024, 8:03 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province tonight.

