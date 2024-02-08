Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi And Gandaki Province, Fair In The Rest

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province tonight.
