Foreign Minister Saud Held Biletral Meeting With Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud held bilateral meeting with Senator Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia at Perth, Australia today.

While exchanging the views on matters of mutual interests, both the ministers expressed their happiness over the steadily growing bilateral relations between Nepal and Australia.

After the meeting both Ministers witnessed the signing and exchange of “Trade an Investment Framework Arrangement between the Government of Nepal and the Government of Australia” (TIFA).

Kailash Raj Pokharel, Ambassador of Nepal to Australia and Tim Watts MP, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia signed the Framework Arrangement on behalf of their respective governments.

The Arrangement aims to promote and deepen bilateral economic relations between Nepal and Australia by encouraging and facilitating the trade and investment. With the conclusion of TIFA, the bilateral economic relations between Nepal and Australia is expected to grow for mutual benefit.

Minister Saud attended the Luncheon hosted by Senator the Hon. Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia in honour of the participating Ministers for Foreign Ministers in the Seventh Indian Ocean Conference.

In the evening, Foreign Minister Saud attended the Inaugural Ministerial Session of the Indian Ocean Conference followed by Gala dinner.

Earlier in the afternoon, Foreign Minister Saud had a bilateral meeting with Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore and discussed matters of bilateral relations. He will address the Conference tomorrow during the Ministerial session.

Foreign Minister Saud arrived in Perth on 8 February to participate in the Indian Ocean Conference. Ambassador Kailash Raj Pokharel and the officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of Australia received Minister at the airport.